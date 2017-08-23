Chick-fil-A fan and pregnant wife stop at drive-through while she's in labor

Chick-fil-A lovers are known to go to extremes, like waiting in line for hours just to get their hands on their favorite fast food. But one guy in North Carolina loves the chicken chain so much, he and his wife stopped for a meal while she was in labor, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Wes and Lacey Cope were on their way to the hospital after Lacey’s water broke to give birth to their fourth son when they decided to take a little detour.

“She was relaxed, and I was starving,” Wes told the Charlotte Observer shortly after their son Finn Sullivan Cope was born Monday.

Having already experienced childbirth three other times, Lacey was calm, so she let her hungry husband take them through the Chick-fil-A drive-through in Charlotte for his favorite chicken nuggets, hash browns and sweet tea.

“If you want Chick-fil-A to move fast, tell them your wife’s in labor. They did,” Wes told the Observer.

It isn’t surprising Wes is such a fan of the fast-food restaurant. According to a recent study, Americans are reportedly more satisfied with fast-food dining experiences than they are with full-service casual restaurants, and they like Chick-fil-A better than anyplace else, according to a new report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index.