5 things you didn’t know about Chick-fil-A

In certain parts of the country, fried chicken sandwiches are synonymous with Chick-fil-A.

In recent years, the sandwich that put the chain on the map has been joined by wraps, salads, and breakfast items, but that no-frills fried chicken sandwich with dill pickle chips has become a hallmark of American casual cuisine.

Whether you’re a loyal devotee or someone who isn't too keen on waffle fries, we bet there are some things you didn’t know about this legendary institution.