‘Pizza Nazi’ kicked out of restaurant space for harassing patrons, hanging lewd art

The “Pizza Nazi” of New York has finally ticked off the wrong people.

Whitney Aycock, who operated the Whit’s End pizza shop in Rockaway, was recently ousted from his outpost at Riis Park Beach after beachgoers and park staffers complained of his “hostile” and “vulgar” behavior to the National Park Service, some of which included his proclivity for playing profane music and displaying “lewd” artwork in public, reports DNA Info New York.

In an eviction notice, which Aycock photographed alongside a package of hash-infused candy and posted to Instagram, the Gateway National Recreation Area described Aycock’s actions as “not in keeping with the mission and values of the National Park Service.”

The notice goes on to describe at least four complaints filed against Aycock — who was given his “Pizza Nazi” nickname after a string of earlier incidents — as reasons for terminating the lease of his beachside pizzeria.

In the first complaint, a patron alleges that she asked Aycock to turn down the volume on the “profanity laced” music he was blaring in his shop, only for Aycock to become “hostile and confrontational” and instead blast the music “in her face.” He was also cited for blaring his music during a partner-sponsored event at the park, despite being informed that he would not be allowed to do so on that particular evening.

The park’s staff also told officials that they once found a “lewd painting” in a part of his shop that was in “full visibility to children, family and other park patrons” on the public beach.

In a separate Instagram post, Aycock confirmed to followers that his shop would no longer be open as of Monday.

“As of today this awesome place is closed!” wrote Aycock. “The small simple-minded fools that oversee this beautiful national park have deemed us federally offensive.

“So be it,” he added. “Happily so! F--- em!”

Aycock’s most recent troubles aren’t nearly the first time he’s made headlines for his questionable behavior. According to DNA Info, Aycock allegedly tried to cut a hole in the wall of his former restaurant in January, in an attempt to steal an oven he leased along with the space. In 2016, he was also caught — and later pleaded guilty to — growing marijuana on the grounds near a former location.