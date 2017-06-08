Thai bar offers free shots to participants of extreme knife game

Free alcohol is great, but just how far would you go to get a drink at no charge?

Mong Bar in Ko Lanta, Thailand is offering visitors free shots if they’re willing to partake in an extreme version of the famous knife game.

For those who aren’t familiar, the terrifying activity involves someone moving sharp objects back and forth between a person’s fingers at rapid speed.

In a YouTube video taken at the bar, the bartender uses various tools, including an axe, butchers knife and power drill, to stab between a person’s fingers as he waits to earn his reward.

The video, posted by Emil Walas, has become increasingly popular, with over 73,400 views as of Thursday afternoon.

Threatening to cut off customers’ fingers isn’t the only unusual thing happening at Mong Bar.

On its Facebook page, one person posted a photo of an alcohol bottle with a snake inside. Another shared video of a fire-dancer whose flaming baton slips out of his hand and goes flying toward the audience.