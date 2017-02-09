Why Gordon Ramsay never let his kids eat at his restaurant

It wasn’t until two years ago that Gordon Ramsay‘s children finally dined at his eponymous Michelin-starred restaurant.

“There was no way on earth that I was ever going to introduce to them that level of food and be served by twenty waiters and waited hand-and-foot on because it was their daddy’s restaurant,” the chef said in a Reddit AMA on Wednesday. “I made them as normal as possible … from the beginning they had a work ethic.”

Ramsay and his wife, Tana, have four children: Megan, 18, Matilda, 15, and 17-year-old twins, Jack and Holly.

“They’ve all got jobs, they’ve all taken care of animals, they’ve all got housework,” he wrote. “They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money.”

The proud papa then talked about how his children are all working toward their dreams. Megan is studying philosophy at Oxford Brooke, Jack hopes to join the Marines, Holly wants to go into fashion and Matilda wants to follow in her dad’s footsteps as a chef.

Ramsay, 50, continued, “They’re all hard-working, passionate individuals that have respect for others and respect for life. And, more importantly, understand that if you want something in life, it’s not passed over, a hand-me-down. They got to work for it. That’s really important for me.”

This story originally appeared on NYPost.com.