Holiday wining and dining can do quite a number on the digestive system. If you're feeling a little sluggish consider a detox program to get your body feeling its best in 2017.

These products aren't traditional cleanses-- and they're certainly not instant hangover cures-- but we've tried them out to give you the real deal behind some of today's hottest detoxing fads.

Whether you want to clean out your pantry, start going organic or try more drastic measures, here are four simple ways to jumpstart any detox program to get you feeling refreshed this year.