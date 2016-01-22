7 recipes to help you keep warm during a blizzard

The East Coast is bracing for what could be the winter's biggest storm yet. About 75 million people are in Jonas' path, with nearly 30 million under blizzard watches or warnings. The only thing to do is stay at home, grab a puzzle and a glass and eat. Here are some belly-warming dishes to have ready when the lights go out.

1. Porchetta with Bacon

This traditional Italian roast that uses bacon instead of pork belly is a lot easier and faster than it looks.

Recipe: Porchetta with Bacon

2. Slow Cooker Chicken Chili

This hearty chili is perfect for a cold winter night, and you get to eat the leftovers the next day for lunch--after you finish shoveling the driveway.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Chili

3. Crock-Pot Sopa de Ajo (Castilian Garlic Soup)

Nothing warms the body and soul quite like chicken soup. Keep the winter blues and sniffles at bay with this flavorful take on traditional chicken soup.

Recipe: Crock-Pot Sopa de Ajo (Castilian Garlic Soup)

4. Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

This classic American comfort food is sure to keep you warm come rain, snow, sleet or hail.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

5. Tuscan-Style Kale Bean Stew

This creamy, healthy stew is good for you, and you can modify the recipe to fit your busy lifestyle.

Recipe: Tuscan-Style Kale Bean Stew



6. Creamy Artichoke Dip

Enjoy this delicious dip while you watch the snow fall…or catch up on your television shows.

Recipe: Creamy Artichoke Dip

7. Mexican Hot Chocolate

Spice up a snowy night with this rich, sophisticated hot chocolate beverage.

Recipe: Mexican Hot Chocolate