7 rum inspired drinks

Even if you're not Captain Jack Sparrow who has a healthy thirst for rum, you can still celebrate National Rum Day on Aug. 16 with these delicious drinks.

1. Back Porch Tea

Made with gin, rum, elderflower liquer, and lemonade, this drink packs a punch of flavor but is also refreshing. This drink is served at Hard Rock Cafe's across the country now through Labor Day.

Back Porch Tea Recipe

2. Bull Moose

Take a trip back to Prohibition-era Boston with this libation from the city’s first craft distillery, Bully Boy Distillers. This simple yet delicious drink is the perfect way to celebrate any occasion.

Bull Moose Recipe

3. Mojito Remix

The citrusy juice makes a great base to a mojito that you can make fast.

Mojito Remix Recipe

4. Bajan Rum Punch

Chill out and ‘lime’ by the beach with this refreshing fruity concoction. Infused with lime juice, a dash of Angostura bitters, a hint of nutmeg and a falernum floater, this drink certainly packs a punch.

Bajan Rum Punch Recipe

5. Long Island Iced Tea

This drink is loaded with colorful flavors and is a twist on an old classic. It's made with vodka, tequila, rum, and gin, so beware.

Long Island Iced Tea Recipe

6. Firecracker Shots

This fruity and sparkling shot, made with Sparkling ICE lemonade, will add some sizzle to your shot glass.

Firecracker Shots Recipe

7. Manhattan

Swap out the whiskey for some rum and maraschino liquer to achieve this gorgeous and delicious drink.

Manhattan Recipe