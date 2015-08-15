Expand / Collapse search
Exotic Drinks

7 rum inspired drinks

By Foxnews.com | Fox News

Even if you're not Captain Jack Sparrow who has a healthy thirst for rum, you can still celebrate National Rum Day on Aug. 16 with these delicious drinks. 

1. Back Porch Tea

 (Cindy Busi)

Made with gin, rum, elderflower liquer, and lemonade, this drink packs a punch of flavor but is also refreshing. This drink is served at Hard Rock Cafe's across the country now through Labor Day.

Back Porch Tea Recipe

2. Bull Moose

 (Bully Boy Distillers )

Take a trip back to Prohibition-era Boston with this libation from the city’s first craft distillery, Bully Boy Distillers. This simple yet delicious drink is the perfect way to celebrate any occasion.

Bull Moose Recipe

3. Mojito Remix

 (MANSI)

The citrusy  juice makes a great base to a mojito that you can make fast. 

Mojito Remix Recipe

4. Bajan Rum Punch

 (Elegant Hotels)

Chill out and ‘lime’ by the beach with this refreshing fruity concoction. Infused with lime juice, a dash of Angostura bitters, a hint of nutmeg and a falernum floater, this drink certainly packs a punch.

Bajan Rum Punch Recipe

 

5. Long Island Iced Tea

 (Milagro)

This drink is loaded with colorful flavors and is a twist on an old classic. It's made with vodka, tequila, rum, and gin, so beware.

Long Island Iced Tea Recipe

6. Firecracker Shots

Make your party sizzle with these fruity shots.

 (Sparkling ICE)

This fruity and sparkling shot, made with Sparkling ICE lemonade, will add some sizzle to your shot glass.

Firecracker Shots Recipe

7. Manhattan

Phillipvn Photography http://phillipvn.com

 (Flor de Caña)

Swap out the whiskey for some rum and maraschino liquer to achieve this gorgeous and delicious drink.

Manhattan Recipe