Looking for turkey recipes to spice up your holiday menu? It's time to make new traditions this Thanksgiving with these turkey recipes from around the world.

1. Peruvian style Pavo a la Brasa

Growing up the son of Cuban and Peruvian immigrants, Thanksgiving has always included ceviches, empanadas and a lot of Latin-influence for Victor Albisu, the chef/owner of award-winning South American grill, Del Campo. Pavo a la brasa is a twist on the popular Peruvian chicken dish (pollo a la brasa), which we serve at Del Campo.

Recipe: Pavo a la Brasa (Grilled Peruvian Style Turkey)

2. Cajun Roasted Turkey

Don’t get us wrong, we love traditional Thanksgiving preparations. But that doesn’t mean you can’t give in to a little culinary globetrotting with this AverageBetty.com recipe.

Recipe: Cajun Roasted Turkey

3. Whole Oven Roasted Turkey with Asian Herbs and Spices

This year I’m plan on serving an Asian Turkey from A Spicy Perspective with fragrant with exotic herbs and spices. Thanksgiving purists are happy because all their traditional dishes are represented; the adventuresome eaters are happy because they get to experience those dishes in a new way.

Recipe: Whole Oven Roasted Turkey with Asian Herbs and Spices

4. Indian style Chicken Roganjosh with Cumin & Cinnamon Scented Rice

Many of you must have heard of a Roganjosh. It's one of the most popular Indian curries and comes from the north most state of India, Kashmir. The authentic Roganjosh is made with no onions and garlic because long ago pandits or teachers did not eat the two. It's made with a gravy that is cooked in creamy yogurt with a mixture of several spices. The main spice used in the recipe is Kashmiri Mirch or red pepper from Kashmir. The spices aren't very hot but they give the dish a vibrant red color. You can make it with any kind of meat but most commonly used is lamb or mutton. This recipe from IndianSimmer.com used chicken although for Thanksgiving feel free to substitute with turkey.

Recipe: Chicken Roganjosh with Cumin & Cinnamon Scented Rice

5. Grilled Middle Eastern Turkey Burgers with Yogurt Sauce

If there's anyone reading this who just turned their nose up a bit at the mention of turkey burgers, stay with me here for a minute. While it's true that ground turkey can sometimes be a little ho-hum, these turkey burgers from Kalyn's Kitchen with finely chopped mint and parsley and seasoned with an interesting mix of paprika, cumin, coriander, and pepper flakes were moist and flavorful. For the Tzatziki Sauce visit KaylnsKitchen.com.

Recipe: Grilled Middle Eastern Turkey Burgers with Yogurt Sauce

6. Spit Roasted Greek Turkey

This recipe infuses classic Greek flavors into your Thanksgiving turkey. Spit-roasting is my favorite way to cook a turkey because of the smokiness you get from cooking it over a wood or charcoal wood fire. This is a home-cook friendly version of the spit-roasted turkeys we'll be offering for Thanksgiving carry-out orders at Kapnos, (it means smoke in Greek) my new restaurant in Washington, D.C.

Recipe: Spit Roasted Greek Turkey