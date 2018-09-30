Lindsay Lohan's publicist will 'check in' on her after video of her accusing refugee parents of trafficking: report

Lindsay Lohan’s longtime publicist is reportedly flying to Paris to meet the actress after she posted a since-deleted video of herself appearing to get punched after she accused refugee parents of trafficking while attempting to take their children.

Hunter Frederick is flying to Paris to “check in” on Lohan after the bizarre video was posted on her Instagram Stories on Friday, a source told Us Weekly Sunday. Lohan’s friends and family are worried about the “Mean Girls” star and her sobriety since the incident.

“People around her are worried and her not living in the States makes her less accountable. Lohan‘s longtime publicist, Hunter Frederick, is heading to Paris to check in on her,” the source told the magazine.

“The public outbursts are what really stress everyone out and last [Friday] night’s was bad, even for Lindsay,” the source added.

LINDSAY LOHAN GETS PUNCHED IN THE FACE AFTER ACCUSING REFUGEE PARENTS OF TRAFFICKING, TRYING TO TAKE THE KIDS

In the now-viral video, Lohan, 32, is seen following a Syrian refugee family in Moscow and accusing them of human trafficking their two boys. She attempts to take the boys away while shouting Arabic phrases in what sounds like a Middle Eastern accent, TMZ reported.

“Guys, you’re going the wrong way, my car is here, come,” Lohan is heard yelling at the children who continued to follow their parents as she chases them down the street. “They’re trafficking children, I won’t leave until I take you, now I know who you are, don’t f--- with me.”

“You’re ruining Arabic culture by doing this. You’re taking these children they want to go,” she says before telling the boys, “I’m with you. Don’t worry, the whole world is seeing this right now, I will walk forever, I stay with you don’t worry.”

Lohan appears to be punched in a face by a woman believed to be the child’s mother when the child actress tries to grab one of the kids.

On Sunday, the source told Us Weekly that her friends and family are worried the actress, who lived in Dubai for a few years, isn’t sober anymore. ­­

“Those closest to Lindsay have been concerned over the last year that she may no longer be sober,” the source said. “The strict drinking rules in Dubai where she has been living have provided a nice cover for her as well as the fact that paparazzi aren’t allowed there, so there is less of a chance of her getting caught.”

The source claimed Lohan’s family knows she isn’t sober anymore, but doesn’t see it as an issue “as long as she’s behaving.”

Prior to the incident in Moscow, the actress re-emerged onto the fashion scene and attended the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week where she sat front row.

Fox News' Morgan Evans contributed to this report.