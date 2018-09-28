Bill Cosby's ex-attorneys look to collect $282G in unpaid fees: report

Bill Cosby is being sued by his former law firm, which accused the convicted sex offender of failing to pay legal bills amounting to more than $282,000, a report said Thursday.

Philadelphia law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis filed a complaint in Montgomery County, Pa., earlier this month, claiming the disgraced comic had not paid for services from August 2017 to July 25 of this year, the Legal Intelligencer reported.

Cosby, 81, hired the firm in March 2016 and paid for its work through June 2017, the report said. He was represented by Schnader Harrison partner Sam Silver.

Silver continued to represent Cosby through April 2018, just before the criminal retrial, despite not receiving payments, the report said.

A spokesman for Cosby made “several promises” to the firm that it would receive payments soon, but it never did, according to the report. The complaint said Silver told Cosby’s new lawyers Aug. 30 that a suit would be filed Sept. 4 if the $282,948, plus late fees and interest, weren’t paid by then.

The firm had first filed a suit against Cosby earlier this month for $50,000 in unpaid invoices, the New York Post's Page Six reported.

The former television star, known for his clean, fatherly image, was sentenced Tuesday to three-to-10 years in state prison after being found guilty of three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault in April for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

A judge denied Cosby’s bail request, sending him straight to a single-occupant cell at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Pa., where he will have access to a television and email.