©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Rapper Plies caught with Glock handgun, ammunition at Tampa airport: reports

Algernod Washington known as the rapper Plies was arrested Wednesday at Tampa International Airport.

Algernod Washington, the rapper better known as Plies, was arrested Wednesday at Tampa International Airport for allegedly carrying a concealed Glock firearm through a security checkpoint.

TSA agents said they spotted the weapon in his carry-on bag, the Miami Herald reported. They found a Glock 43 9 mm pistol and “what appeared to be a loaded magazine next to it,” a Tampa airport police spokeswoman told the paper.

He did not have a concealed carry permit, authorities said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) requires unloaded firearms to be placed in a locked, hard-covered container. The container “must completely secure the firearm from being accessed.”

Washington, 42, was arrested around noon, the report said. He was released from jail after posting $2,000 bail.

