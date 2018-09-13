Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kids

Jessie James Decker defends posing with a glass of wine while breastfeeding infant son

By | Fox News
Jessie James Decker fired back at social media backlash over recent breastfeeding photo.

Jessie James Decker fired back at social media backlash over recent breastfeeding photo.  (Reuters)

After more than a month of taking criticism on social media, Jessie James Decker has finally addressed a controversial photo she shared on Instagram.

As previously reported, the country star shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her then four-month-old son, Forrest Bradley, while holding a glass of what appears to be wine.

“Cheers b----es,” she captioned the image.

Fans were quick to deride her as an unfit mother, and now she’s speaking her mind in a new interview with People.

“I honestly feel like I’m the voice of all the moms,” Decker said. “I definitely feel like they get heat for certain things. I know I’m a great mother, there’s not one doubt in my mind. I know that I take care of my babies, I know that they feel loved and they feel happy. I don’t have nannies; I take care of my children.”

She continued: “So if I want to have a cocktail to celebrate my husband doing something great in his work, I’m going to, and I can still breastfeed.”

She went on to describe the bond she feels with other mothers, noting that she wants to be a voice for moms that take heat over their balance of being a parent and living a life that they enjoy.

“This is a hard job, and if you want to enjoy yourself you do it.”

This isn't the first time Decker has posted herself breastfeeding on social media. Previously, the star shared a video of herself feeding her baby boy moments after she finished working out.

"I barely finished my workout because [Forrest] started waking up from his nap, crying," Decker said in the video. “It is, like, super tough to try to get a good workout in with your baby trying to nap and cry. But I did it, it was a 10-minute workout and I feel really good about it."