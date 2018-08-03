Jessie James Decker posts a photo of herself holding a wine flute while breastfeeding 4-month-old son Forrest

Fans are not happy with Jessie James Decker and her recent social media post.

On Thursday, the country star shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her four-month-old son, Forrest Bradley, while holding a glass of what appears to be wine.

"Cheers b---hes," the 30-year-old singer captioned the Instagram picture.

In response to the photo, many social media users slammed Decker.

"Why post a pic of you drinking wine and breastfeeding?" one Instagram user questioned the star. "So stupid to do this to your baby. Ever heard of pump and dump? Is this setting a good example for all of the young nursing moms?"

"Another female begging for attention because she's a failure at everything else," commented another social media user. "Feel sorry for that kid. Mother can't put alcohol down long enough to feed her child."

Meanwhile, others supported the mom-of-three.

"People give me s--t for having a drink and breastfeeding... my pediatrician told me it was perfectly fine just don't get hammered lol," one Instagram user wrote.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, "alcohol passes through breast milk to a baby, so it's best for women to avoid habitual use of alcohol while breastfeeding."

If a woman does choose to have an alcoholic drink, the association states that "it’s best to do so just after she has nursed or expressed milk rather than before, and allow at least 2 hours per drink before the next breastfeeding or pumping session."

This isn't the first time Decker has posted herself breastfeeding on social media. Last month, the star shared a video of herself feeding her baby boy moments after she finished working out.

"I barely finished my workout because [Forrest] started waking up from his nap, crying," Decker said in the video. “It is, like, super tough to try to get a good workout in with your baby trying to nap and cry. But I did it, it was a 10-minute workout and I feel really good about it."

The "Eric & Jessie" star, who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose and 2-year-old son Eric Jr., welcomed son Forrest with husband, Eric Decker, on March 31.

“We are so in love,” she captioned a picture of her baby boy on her chest, announcing the sweet news at the time.