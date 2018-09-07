Meghan Markle had British security with her on 'Suits' set, says co-star

Wendell Pierce couldn’t believe that his co-star Meghan Markle was dating Prince Harry, who is sixth in line to the British royal throne.

The 54-year-old, who played Markle’s on-screen dad on USA’s legal drama “Suits,” recently revealed to Extra how he realized the American actress’ relationship with the royal was the real deal.

“I actually didn’t believe it was real, then all of a sudden I turn around and there is this guy from MI-5 [British security service] on set every day,” he said.

Pierce added that Markle, 37, is doing “wonderful” in her new role as the Duchess of Sussex.

“The one thing that was clear, she was extremely happy,” he explained. “She had a glow. I knew she was in love… With the whirlwind of publicity and the world of being a royal now, the one thing that’s constant is the fact that I know she loves him.”

Back in August, Pierce revealed he shared one last special moment with Markle before she said goodbye to “Suits” following her engagement to Harry, 33, in November.

Pierce told U.K.’s Telegraph he still “cherishes” one memory with Markle before they filmed the finale of Season 7 — the last episode they starred in together.

He told Markle, who appeared as Rachel Zane in the legal drama, that he was her friend “no matter where you are or what’s going on.”

“We had a moment I cherish,” explained Pierce. “I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a setup [in the scene]. We were alone. I said to her, ‘Your life is going to change. It’s going to be amazing but I want you to know that I’m your friend, and no matter where you are or what’s going on – if the fishbowl that you’re in ever starts getting to you – you can call me.’”

Pierce, who previously starred in HBO’s “The Wire,” also discussed the racism that was directed at Markle after he was cast as her father.

“Like gravity, [racism is] there, it exists,” he said. “You should always be vigilant for it and prepared for it.”

Back in February, Pierce revealed on Harry Connick Jr.’s chat show that he and Markle used to talk about her romance with Prince Harry “in code” to prevent spreading gossip.

“We always talked about him in code really,” he explained. “You know, ‘How you doing?’ ‘Oh, I’m going to London, coming from London,’ whatever.”

While many of Markle’s “Suits” co-stars attended the royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May, Pierce admitted he was “unable to attend” the big day. He instead chose to celebrate at home.