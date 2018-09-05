Christopher Lawford, nephew of JFK and 'General Hospital' actor, dead at 63: report

Actor Christopher Lawford, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, has died, TMZ is reporting.

The frequent “Extra” correspondent was at a yoga studio Tuesday night when he had a medical emergency and later passed away, a law enforcement official told the outlet.

Law enforcement officials did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Lawford had made a long career as an actor making appearances on “All My Children,” “General Hospital,” “Terminator 3,” “Fraiser” as well as a number of other television shows.

Closely related to President Kennedy, Lawford was also an author and was active member of the Democratic National Committee, where he worked with his uncle, the late Sen. Ted Kennedy.

His cousin Kerry Kennedy shared her condolences on Twitter.

TMZ reported Lawford’s cause of his death was from natural causes.