Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed

Christopher Lawford, nephew of JFK and 'General Hospital' actor, dead at 63: report

By | Fox News
Closely related to President Kennedy, Christopher Lawford was also an author and was active member of the Democratic National Committee,

Closely related to President Kennedy, Christopher Lawford was also an author and was active member of the Democratic National Committee,  (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Actor Christopher Lawford, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, has died, TMZ is reporting.

The frequent “Extra” correspondent was at a yoga studio Tuesday night when he had a medical emergency and later passed away, a law enforcement official told the outlet.

Law enforcement officials did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

President John F. Kennedy arrives for a 9:00 A.M. Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Hyannis. Following their uncle to the service are (left to right) Christopher Lawford, Maria Shriver, and Sydney Lawford.

 (Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images)

Lawford had made a long career as an actor making appearances on “All My Children,” “General Hospital,” “Terminator 3,” “Fraiser” as well as a number of other television shows.

Closely related to President Kennedy, Lawford was also an author and was active member of the Democratic National Committee, where he worked with his uncle, the late Sen. Ted Kennedy.

His cousin Kerry Kennedy shared her condolences on Twitter.

TMZ reported Lawford’s cause of his death was from natural causes.