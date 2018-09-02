Dolly Parton to be first country artist awarded Grammys' MusiCares Person of the Year

Dolly Parton — who has been saluted with nearly every other award — will be the MusiCares Person of the Year at the Grammys in February, sources say, the first country-western star ever to win the prestigious music-industry honor.

Past winners include Sir Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel and Paul Simon. But out of a total of 27 individual winners — not counting last year’s Fleetwood Mac — only six have been women, including Aretha Franklin.

A Recording Academy spokeswoman could not confirm Parton’s selection and said nothing had been finalized.

Besides being a woman in the age of #MeToo — when the Recording Academy’s president Neil Portnow announced he’d step down after angering female musicians by telling them to “step up” — Parton might boost ratings in what are derisively dismissed as “the flyover states.”

The singer, songwriter, actress, author, businesswoman and philanthropist grew up poor with 11 siblings in the mountains of Tennessee, and went on have 25 No. 1 hits on the Billboard country music charts, and star in such movies as “9 to 5” and “Steel Magnolias.”

“She’s country, but she’s also pop — she’s everything,” one music executive said.

What is certain is that she will be primped and preened. Parton is famous for saying, “It takes a lot of money to look this cheap.” She has also admitted, “If I see something sagging, sagging or dragging, I’m gonna have it nipped, tucked or sucked.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.