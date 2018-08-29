Kirk Douglas seen smiling down at his great-granddaughter in sweet photo

A sweet photo posted on Instagram Tuesday showed Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, 101, smiling down at his 8-month-old great-granddaughter.

The black-and-white snap was captured by his grandson Cameron Douglas, 39.

“LOVE,” Douglas captioned the photo.

LOVE A post shared by Cameron Douglas (@cameronmorrelldouglas) on Aug 27, 2018 at 8:25pm PDT

Cameron Douglas welcomed his first child, Lua Izzy Douglas, with his girlfriend Viviane Thibes in December. The baby girl’s middle name, Izzy, is a tribute to the screen legend, who was born Issur Danielovitch and went by his nickname Izzy, People reported.

Cameron Douglas has been spotted happy and helping following his release from prison. He was released from federal custody in August 2016 following a 7-year sentence for drug-related charges.

Kirk Douglas, one of the last living screen legends of Hollywood’s Golden Age, is best known for “Spartacus,” “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “Champion.”

Fox News’ Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.