Pete Davidson shares details about his surprising, low-key proposal to Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson is offering more juicy details on the sweet moment he and Ariana Grande got engaged!

“I didn’t want to do something corny,” the comedian tells Variety for its annual Power of Young Hollywood issue. “We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope.”

He says the moment was so surreal, he’s still doubting it actually happened -- and that she actually said yes.

“I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard,” he shares. “Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f**k is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”

This confirms previous reports that Davidson had explained his delightfully unconventional proposal during a recent performance.

“I just went to see Pete Davidson do stand up and he said he proposed to Ariana while he was smoking weed in bed,” a fan tweeted in late July.

Grande has also explained in the past that she preferred her fiance’s casual proposal rather than some highly choreographed moment.

“He didn’t get on a knee, thank God,” she said on the" Zach Sang Show" recently. “No, that would’ve been so googly.”

In the new interview, Davidson also discusses the moment he first met Grande. It happened when she hosted "Saturday Night Live" in March 2016.

“I was obviously ogling and trying not to be creepy,” he says. “We didn’t know another person could feel — or treat a person — like that.”

It’s possible he’s referring to the singer’s own glowing recollection of their first encounter at "SNL."

"I left his writers’ room when we were writing skits and stuff for the show, and my tour manager was in the hallway, and I’m not a crushy person, like I don’t have crushes on people I don’t know, but I left and I, like, jokingly said to my tour manager, ‘I’m marrying him, 100 percent. I’m literally marrying him,'" Grande told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" earlier this month. "And we weren’t even friends [at that time]."

It truly sounds like these two were made for each other!