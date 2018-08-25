Miranda Lambert says she's 'happily single' following breakup with Evan Felker

Miranda Lambert has officially moved on from boyfriend Evan Felker after six months together.

The country superstar revealed in an interview on Friday with The Tennessean that she was now "happily single" after People confirmed that Felker's band, the Turnpike Troubadours, recently dropped out of Lambert’s "The Bandwagon Tour."

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert admitted the country singer. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

The news of Felker and Lambert's breakup comes shortly after the Felker, who was separated from his ex-wife, Staci Nelson, announced his official divorce from Nelson.

Prior to the announcement of his divorce, the former couple were snapped holding hands in July while in New York City at their Jones Beach concert.

Lambert began dating the Troubadors band member in early February shortly after her split from Anderson East. According to People, the then-couple's relationship took off after Felker and his band played three dates during her "Livin’ Like Hippies" tour.

The two connected prior to Lambert's tour in January.

“They had never met and she had started texting him about looking forward to playing together and getting to know each other and maybe they could write because she really liked his writing sort of thing,” the source said. “It started very much about work. He was completely thrilled. By the time he was leaving for tour, it had become a lot flirtier.”

But despite Felker finalizing his divorce from his estranged wife, an issue that had caused a lot of friction in the couple's relationship and with her ex, Blake Shelton, the two couldn't make their connection last.

In a recent interview with HITS Daily Double, the singer opened up about dealing with heartbreak while discussing her emotional album "The Weight of These Wings."

"I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed,” she said. “That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts.”