Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have 'started counseling' to work on marriage: report

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are taking the necessary steps to re-patch their marriage.

A source tells ET that the two have recently "started counseling" following a series of chaotic events -- including a few incidents where police were called -- that occurred earlier this year.

"Tori and Dean are very much in love and have dedicated themselves to improving their marriage. They built a family together and plan on raising their kids as a team," a source says of the couple, who share five children together. "They realized things got completely out of hand when their blowout fights became very public. As painful as that period has been in their life, it was also very eye-opening for them."

Back in March, McDermott called police on Spelling after becoming worried about her well-being. Prior to that incident, police were also called to the actress' home after receiving a "mental illness" call. But all seemed to be well a few days later when the pair were spotted kissing on the set of "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming" in Malibu, California.

"Tori and Dean see Tori's experience as a nervous breakthrough rather than a nervous breakdown, because it led them back to the right path and a healthier life together," the source says. "They both looked at what they were giving up by losing one another, and were willing and ready to do what it takes to make their relationship work.”

"They started counseling again and turned everything around," the source adds. "They realized that most of their stress stemmed from their money issues. They're now working closely with an accountant to help fix their financial situation. They've since made some big changes.”

A pressure has also been "lifted" ever since McDermott began working again, according to the source.

"Their family dynamic is completely different," the source claims. "Tori loves Dean and wants him to have success. She also wants her mother to be happy. She's relied on her mother for help and her mother has always felt Dean needed to contribute. So this is truly a win-win situation.”

The source says Tori still feels outnumbered by their five kids -- Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1 -- but has been working overtime to be the best mother she can be for them.

"She never gave herself a break," the source claims. "Now she's balancing everything with the help of some extra childcare. Having full-time help is expensive, but taking care of five children on your own is close to impossible."

"Tori definitely wants to work again, and is considering several reality show opportunities, but her team seems to be encouraging her to go back to scripted television," the source continues.

"First and foremost, Tori is an actress, and some of her closest friends now support the idea of returning to scripted television. They feel taking some of the focus away from her personal life would be helpful and she is beginning to warm up to the idea.”

