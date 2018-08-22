Steven Tyler sends Trump cease-and-desist letter over playing Aerosmith songs at rallies

Rocker Steven Tyler is taking legal action to stop President Trump from playing Aerosmith songs at his events. The move comes a day after the commander-in-chief played “Livin’ on the Edge” at his rally in West Virginia on Tuesday.

Tyler sent a cease-and-desist letter to the White House through his attorney Dina LaPolt, Variety reported. The letter cited the Lanham Act which “prohibits any false designation or misleading description or representation of fact … likely to cause confusion … as to the affiliation, connection, or association of such person with another person.”

The attorney contended that by playing an Aerosmith ballad in a public space “gives the false impression that Tyler is endorsing Trump’s presidency.”

Tyler, along with his bandmate Joe Perry and producer Mark Hudson, wrote the 1993 hit song “Livin’ on the Edge.”

“In addition, Mr. Tyler’s voice is easily recognizable and central to his identity, and any use thereof wrongfully misappropriates his rights of publicity. Mr. Trump does not have any right to use the name, image, voice or likeness of our client, without his express written permission,” the letter concluded.

This is not the first time Aerosmith has taken legal action against Trump over song use. In 2015, Tyler’s attorneys sent Trump a similar cease-and-desist letter saying the then-presidential candidate did not have permission to play their song “Dream On” at his campaign rallies.

That letter stated that Trump did "not have our client's permission to use 'Dream On'" or any of Tyler's other songs and that it "gives the false impression that he is connected with or endorses Mr. Trump's presidential bid."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.