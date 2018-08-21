Lamar Odom reveals he suffered 12 strokes, 6 heart attacks while in coma

Lamar Odom says it’s a miracle he’s alive, and after hearing what he went through it’s hard to argue with that.

The former NBA star, 38, opened up about being in a coma on Kevin Hart’s YouTube series, “Cold as Balls” (via TMZ), and revealed just how bad things got.

“All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle,” he told the comedian. “I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma.”

“Goddamn,” a visibly shaken Hart responded.

In October 2015, Odom was hospitalized after he was found unconscious following an overdose at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada.

While he was in a coma, this then-wife Khloé Kardashian withdrew her request for divorce to aid him in his recovery. Though the divorce would go through in December 2016, Odom said that his ex’s help and friendship was vital to his recovery.

“It was big,” he said.

Odom also revealed that after some very public struggles he’s overcome his addiction problems.

“Great, bro,” he said when Hart asked how it felt to be sober. “Every day. I’m alive.”

This article originally article appeared on Page Six.