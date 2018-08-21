Aretha Franklin did not leave will: report

Aretha Franklin reportedly did not leave a will.

According to court papers obtained by TMZ, the late singer died “intestate,” which means the Queen of Soul did not have a will when she died.

The outlet states that per Michigan law, Franklin’s four sons — Clarence, Edward, Ted and Kecalf — will have equal shares in her estate.

Franklin’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Aretha died on August 16 of advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” Franklin’s family said in a statement to The Associated Press at the time. “We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

The family added: “We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Last week, Franklin’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, said that the late singer’s funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple in Franklin’s hometown of Detroit on August 31, and is limited to her family and friends, according to the AP.