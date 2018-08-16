Ronda Rousey says #MeToo movement seems to make people 'less comfortable' around each other

Ronda Rousey shared her thoughts on the #MeToo movement and said she’s noticed interactions between men and women have changed since people have come forward with their allegations of sexual misconduct.

On Thursday, the WWE star told USA Today that she doesn’t have that much experience with the movement, but realized how people are “less comfortable” during interactions.

“To be honest, I don’t really have that much experience with the Me Too movement. I notice that men and women seem almost less comfortable around each other since the movement, because everyone’s afraid to have one person [post] one wrong tweet about them,” Rousey said in an interview.

“I think it’d be less likely for a male director and a female actor to go out and have lunch just to talk about the movie,” she added. “It’s almost putting this fear and distrust in people [and] what trial by Twitter has really done is keep people apart.”

Rousey said the movement has prompted people to hang out in groups, adding that “maybe that’s safer, or maybe that’s better.”

Rousey is currently promoting her new action film, “Mile 22,” in which she stars with Mark Wahlberg.

Rousey, 31, is set to appear in WWE's "Summerslam" on Sunday.