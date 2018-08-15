Michael J. Fox, wife Tracy Pollan reveal secrets to their 30-year marriage

Actor Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan revealed how they’ve made their marriage work for 30 years despite fame and hardship.

Fox told People the two came from different backgrounds. Pollan came from a “prominent Jewish New York Family” while Fox dropped out of high school and was raised in an Episcopalian family. However, the two found some similarities.

“Big families, middle children,” Fox told People. “Sense of humor. Both our families had that.”

“It was us against the world,” Pollan said of her upbringing. “That’s exactly what we’ve created.”

Fox, 57, and Pollan, 58, met on the set of “Family Ties.” In 1985 Pollan was auditioning for the show that made Fox a star. They reunited later for the 1987 film “Bright Lights, Big City” and Fox asked his future wife to go out for lunch. The two wed in a small ceremony in Vermont a year later.



During their marriage, the couple experienced challenges. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 during the height of his career. The “Back to the Future” star said he went through a dark time following the diagnosis and began to drink heavily. Pollan stood by her husband’s side as Fox turned his diagnosis to help others.

The “Teen Wolf” star created The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and is an outspoken activist for the cause. He has thanked his wife for helping him during his journey.

Pollan and Fox told People the “key” to their long marriage is to “give each other the benefit of the doubt” and “find the best things about you.”

“Just give each other the benefit of the doubt. He assumes I’m doing the best I can,” Pollan said.

“Find the best things about you and the best things about life and celebrate them,” Fox said.