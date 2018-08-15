Michael Che and Colin Jost slam the Emmys ahead of hosting gig

“Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost, who will be co-hosting this year’s Emmy Awards, blasted award ceremonies, saying they shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“It’s adults getting trophies,” he said.

Jost and his “Weekend Update” co-anchor, Michael Che, are slated to host the Emmys on Sept. 17.

The comedians spoke to the Los Angeles Times and, when the topic of award shows came up, Che said he recalled liking the MTV Awards when he was growing up.

Jost, however, said the ceremonies were “too self-serious.”

"Eh. I think most of the time they’re way too self-serious and focused on things that 99 percent of the country doesn’t care about. At the end of the day, it’s adults getting trophies. Why should that be taken seriously?'" Jost told the Times.

Jost also slammed “artsy” movies that win over “fun” films.

"And remember when movies like ‘Gladiator’ won best picture? Why can’t good, fun things win and not just good artsy things? Jost asked. “They’re both good, and the fun ones are sometimes a lot harder to make."

Jost said he was “flabbergasted” when he learned “Twin Peaks” star Kyle MacLachlan was not nominated for a best actor Emmy Award.

"He [MacLachlan] played at least four different versions of Dale Cooper in the new ‘Twin Peaks’ and was amazing at all of them," Jost explained.

Jost’s remarks did not go over well in the Twitter universe, where some social media users pointed out that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts announced it was adding a popular film award category. The Academy was criticized for adding the category with stars like Rob Lowe slamming the decision.

“And this is why we have bull---- like the ‘Popular Film Oscar’ to appease people like Colin Jost who don’t about recognition of great films because they’re not [masculine] and white enough,” one social media user wrote.

"What if Colin Jost is singlehandedly responsible for the popular film Oscar?" another person tweeted.

"Please someone help, I accidentally appreciated some art, can you please get Colin Jost to come puncture my sense of self-importance?" a social media user tweeted.