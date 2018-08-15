Paris Hilton pushes back Chris Zylka wedding date

Wedding bells won’t be ringing anytime soon for Paris Hilton.

We hear the heiress’s upcoming nuptials to the “The Leftovers” star Chris Zylka have been pushed back so she can have more time to plan the ultimate fête.

“They were all set to get married in November,” a source tells Page Six. “But they have pushed it to May. She wanted more time to plan.”

We’re told the location for the celebration will be in Los Angeles.

The good-looking couple got engaged in January in Aspen, Colo., with a massive 20-carat, $2 million diamond ring.

A rep for Hilton had no comment.

This story originally appeared in New York Post.