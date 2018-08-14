Luann de Lesseps recalls drinking 3 martinis, 2 bottles of wine and a 6-pack of beer in one night

Luann de Lesseps‘ recent relapse was triggered by news of her ex-husband, Alexandre de Lesseps, accusing her of stealing from their children in a lawsuit, she revealed on “Megyn Kelly Today”Tuesday.

“I found out about this whole story, that I was getting sued, in the press,” the “Real Housewives of New York” star said. “That was devastating, I felt betrayed, I felt so hurt by that. I had my heart set on that house, my heart. I was devastated and I lost it.”

De Lesseps, 53, recalled drowning her sorrows with watermelon martinis with a girlfriend.

“I had two or three of those, then I think two bottles of rosé wine by myself, and then I probably had a six-pack of beer or something,” de Lesseps shared. “I was dancing in my kitchen with a bikini on.”

In July, she entered rehab for the second time in 12 months.

“At this point, I feel like I’m almost allergic to alcohol because I can’t be like most normal people and have a glass or two of wine. I’m like, I’ll drink the whole bottle and then I’m looking, where can I get another bottle? It just doesn’t work for me, I’m just not wired that way,” she explained.

De Lesseps first entered an alcohol treatment facility late last year, after being arrested for disorderly intoxication, battery of an officer, resisting arrested and making threats against a public servant in Palm Beach, Fla., over the holidays. She has since brokered a plea deal.

Though de Lesseps skipped the taping of the Season 10 reunion of “Housewives,” she’s focused on herself, returning to the stage in her cabaret show, “#CountessAndFriends.”

“I have this whole new life now,” she shared. “I go to AA meetings, and I follow up my treatment now that I’m back from rehab. I take it very seriously.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.