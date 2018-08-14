Lindsay Lohan says starring in 'The Little Mermaid' with Meryl Streep would be 'dream role'
Lindsay Lohan is hoping to be part of Meryl Streep’s world.
Lohan revealed her “dream role” on Instagram Monday, calling out her former “A Prairie Home Companion” costar in a photo from the Disney classic, “The Little Mermaid.” The photo features Ariel next to Ursula the sea witch.
The 32-year-old actress then tagged Walt Disney Studios in the post, which garnered nearly 80,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon – with many fans calling on the natural redhead to make it happen.
"Love it," one commenter wrote.
"Omg that's the dream," a user echoed.
Another chimed in, "100% support. This would be amazing!"
However, not everyone was on board with the idea.
“This is gonna be a no from me dog," one Instagram commenter quipped.
Another declared, "Absolutely not."
Someone else asked if Lohan was kidding, writing, "Is this a joke?"
Apparently this isn’t the first time Lohan has voiced her desire to be the next Ariel.
According to Buzzfeed, Lohan wrote in a 2017 Instagram post that she’d be willing to take on the role – pending some stipulations.
"I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid if Disney Studios will approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack," Lohan reportedly said.
Referencing Crossfit Games competitor Kristen Graham, she added, "🐠🐬💫 also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. 🎬 take one".
The post was reportedly shortened to include a hashtag with the movie's name. It appears to have since been taken down.
Lohan's recent post about her new pick to play Ursula, however, still stands.