Melanie Griffith reflects on love, says marriage isn't 'relevant' anymore

Melanie Griffith shot to fame after starring as Tess McGill in the 1988 film "Working Girl." And with her quick rise to fame came various Hollywood romances that resulted in four marriages with three men. Now, the actress explains why she feels the concept of marriage isn't "relevant for anyone anymore."

When it comes to finding love and relationships today, the actress said she is no rush to get married again.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore,” Griffith told InStyle Magazine. “But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

When asked if she would ever consider the modern day dating app fad, she boldly said, “No, Jesus. Tinder or something would just be so tacky, I think.”

She added, “I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me.”

Griffith recalled meeting her first husband, Don Johnson, when she was just 14. The two were married a few years later, but their whirlwind marriage lasted for just a year before they split, only to get back together less than a decade later.

“It was sort of a natural karmic thing for us to get back together and to have Dakota. She was meant to come into the world if you think about it," Griffith said of getting back together with Johnson and giving birth to "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson.

The actress said that she and Dakota's father “were imprinted on each other."

After her first marriage, Griffith married Steven Bauer. With Bauer, the star had Alexander. Following her split from Bauer, Griffith re-married Johnson for seven years before splitting with him once more and marrying Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

Griffith explained that her marriage to Banderas “was more exciting than playing a part in a story. You have to live your life and not just play somebody else all the time. And how can you play somebody else if you don’t live your own life?”

Banderas and Griffith share daughter Stella, who is currently a student at USC.

The two ended their nearly decade-long relationship in 2015, but have remained close. In fact, the 61-year-old actress said that she has remained "chummy" with all of her ex-husbands.

“All of my husbands, my three husbands — I love them all so much, and we’re all very close," she said.

But Griffith said having time to herself after her divorce and watching her children grow up has allowed her to take on new career ambitions.

“After getting divorced and, in a way, finishing up with my kids — my Stella is now 21 — I have the time and the chance to reboot and revitalize my career, I guess you would say.”

The star is considering writing a book based on her life events and wants to return to Broadway, where she starred as Roxie Hart in the hit musical "Chicago" almost 15 years ago.

"That’s my dream," she said. "I think that theater is kinder on a 60-year-old face.”