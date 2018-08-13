Chris Hardwick tears up on 'Talking Dead' while addressing abuse allegations

Chris Hardwick teared up on Sunday night’s episode of “Talking Dead” while addressing the investigation into the abuse allegations that nearly cost him his hosting duties.

Hardwick returned as the host of the “The Walking Dead” aftershow on Sunday after he was reinstated following an AMC investigation into claims that he abused his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra. The comedian thanked his fans for their support through the scandal.

"You know, normally I recap the show we’re about to talk about here, but instead I really just want to take a minute, and I want say that I am so appreciative to be standing here right now and I want to thank you, the 'Walking Dead' community, for all of your support these last couple of months," Hardwick said during the show’s open.

Hardwick said hosting the show wasn’t just a job for him, but “a vital part of my life.” He said working on the show for the last seven years has been “like a sanctuary.”

"This has been with me through good times and bad times and I have so much gratitude to you, the fans, and the producers, and the amazing casts of both of these shows, you know, for allowing me to come here and be a part of this community every week,” he said. “This is what this is. This a community."

Hardwick also noted that he’s excited for the upcoming changes on "The Walking Dead” show.

Despite his excitement to be back, a female executive producer and a “handful” of staffers reportedly quit in protest over Hardwick’s return. Hardwick is attempting to regain support from the remaining staff members.

AMC announced in July Hardwick will be back hosting “Talking Dead” and “Talking With Chris Hardwick” after the company conducted a comprehensive assessment.

Hardwick’s investigation began after Dykstra said in a Medium essay that her former boyfriend, believed to be Hardwick, had emotionally abused and sexually assaulted her. In the essay published June 14, Dykstra accused the ex-boyfriend of pressuring her into sex and in her career, which she says was ultimately derailed.

Following the investigation, Hardwick’s name was reinstated on Nerdist, a website he founded. He will also return as “The Wall” host at NBC and is expected to appear as a guest judge on “America’s Got Talent,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.