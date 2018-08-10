Jenny McCarthy dishes on how she stays in such great shape, raising a teenager, and the one TV show she finds a 'little fake'

When it comes to staying in shape, Jenny McCarthy keeps it simple.

“I can’t run anymore, my bones hurt,” the 45-year-old star tells Fox News.

“So all I do is an incline of 15 on a treadmill, and then I hold my hand weights, and I watch ‘Game of Thrones’ or ‘Housewives,’ and I literally box while I walk uphill, and that's all I can do for 45 minutes a day. That’s all I have left in me.”

McCarthy, who was once asked to join the "Housewives" franchise, admits she is an avid fan of the reality series.

“New York is the most authentic and scariest,” shares the "Masked Singer" judge.

“Beverly Hills is a little bit flammable to me meaning they're a little fake, but I still enjoy it. New York wins right now... I’m going to miss Carole [Radziwill] though,” McCarthy says of the 54-year-old cast member, who announced she was leaving the show in July.

But the actress hasn’t only watched reality television, McCarthy also starred in her own reality program for three years alongside husband Donnie Wahlberg called “Donnie Loves Jenny.” However, in 2015, the couple said goodbye to the A&E series after the star’s son, Evan, expressed he didn’t want to be featured on television.

“The first day of Season 3 he quit,” McCarthy explains of her now 16-year-old son, who she shares with ex-husband John Asher. “And I’m like the cameras are in the house. We signed a contract, and I go, 'Evan, can you just get through 10 episodes? And he goes, 'I can't handle puberty on television. You can't do this.' I go, 'You know what I'm not going to 'Honey Boo Boo' you.'

"So we shot around him, and I told the network, I can't do it right now," McCarthy explained. "I cannot make my kid do something he doesn't want to do."

Since their lives have been taken off camera, McCarthy says that the mother-and-son pair have been spending a lot of quality time together, most recently, on the road as she’s currently teaching him how to drive.

“He’s a really good driver,” she notes. “He’s so sweet... He’s my life. He’s my everything.”

“We have a night time conversations every night," she continues. "We have a meeting where it's open talk, you can tell me anything, you’re never in trouble if you talk to me about it, and it’s the most bonding, beautiful thing we have together."