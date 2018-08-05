'Girls Gone Wild' creator's robbery was a mob order: report

“Girls Gone Wild” creator Joe Francis won’t be attending Aug. 14’s book signing at the Diesel bookstore in Los Angeles.

“What Is Real: The Life and Crimes of Darnell Riley” is the story of the man who broke into Francis’ home in 2004, filmed a humiliating blackmail video and arranged for payment so that the video didn’t go viral.

Riley, who says his real name is Riley Perez, was arrested the following year after Paris Hilton discovered he was responsible. He pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted extortion, and in exchange charges for burglary, kidnapping for ransom and carjacking were dropped. He served nine years in California prisons, partly with Charles Manson.

The motive wasn’t money, said Riley, who claims he worked for bookmakers under legendary Genovese crime boss Matty “The Horse” Ianniello, who died in 2012.

“I was asked to rough him up,” Riley told me. “I worked with guys, if they told you to do something, you don’t ask questions.”

Riley says he has no beef with Francis, who has been living in Mexico with Abbey Wilson and their twin 3-year-old daughters.

“He was the victim. I was the perpetrator,” Riley said. “There’s no vendetta. The book is not about exacting revenge.”

Francis had no comment, but a friend wondered, “What about the ‘Son of Sam’ law? Why is this violent [man] allowed to profit from his crimes?”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.