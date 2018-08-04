Meghan Markle's half-sister calls her 'Cruella de Vil' ahead of birthday

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, celebrated the Duchess of Sussex's birthday by comparing her to Disney's "101 Dalmatians" villain Cruella de Vil.

According to E! News, the 53-year-old tweeted on her private account that she was disappointed that the Duchess of Sussex had not wished her own father, Thomas Markle, a happy birthday on his recent big day.

Samantha tweeted, "Happy Birthday Meg! It would be so lovely and appropriate of you to send DAD a BELATED birthday card for his July 18th [cake emoji] @KensingtonRoyal Cheers!"

A day before the duchess' birthday, Samantha shared an Elle Magazine article about Markle and her husband "taking a step away from the media spotlight," on Twitter and wrote, "OK so Cruella Deville is retreating LOL...Let me know how that works out for you [sic]."

Samantha's recent tweets are not the first time the sibling has called out Markle for not supporting her family.

Last month, while the duke and duchess paid a visit to a Nelson Mandela tribute exhibition in London, Samantha called out her sister once again.

She tweeted, "How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I'm holding you responsible, Meg! @KensingtonRoyal."

Markle celebrated her 37th birthday by attending the wedding of Harry's longtime friend Charlie van Straubenzee. While her husband performed his duties as an usher to the groom, the birthday girl was snapped smiling outside of the chapel chatting with other wedding guests.

Prior to her birthday, the former "Suits" star's father claimed that he had been "cut off" from his daughter but still wanted to send her a card for her birthday but wasn't sure if he would be able too.

"If I send a birthday card to Kensington Palace, or wherever she's living now, it'll just be one among thousands," he told The Mail on Sunday. "I thought about sending it by Priority Mail Express, but the Palace would probably just soak it in water for three days to make sure it doesn't explode."