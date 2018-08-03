NFL analysts Marshall Faulk and more reportedly not returning to network following scandal

After being accused of sexual harassment, Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk is expected to part ways with NFL Network soon, The Post has learned.

Sources said Ike Taylor and Heath Evans also will not return as analysts on the network’s broadcast this fall. The trio was suspended late last year after a woman brought a wrongful termination suit against NFL Enterprises.

Taylor is already gone, while representatives for Faulk and Evans are finishing up the language of their exits. Faulk’s contract had at least one more year on it.

One clause in the deals, sources said, will prevent either side from suing the other.

The NFL Network declined comment.

Besides having the most prolific playing career, Faulk had the highest TV profile of the three, having worked on NFLN’s top Sunday pregame show and as part of its “Thursday Night Football” coverage. The suit claims Faulk groped the woman’s breasts and behind, while Taylor allegedly sent a video of himself masturbating in the shower. Evans is said to have asked for sex and sent nude pictures of himself.

Former Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb and cornerback Eric Davis also were named in the suit. They both had already left NFLN for ESPN. ESPN subsequently fired the duo.

After the suit, Eric Weinberger, an executive producer at NFLN, also lost his job. Weinberger, who allegedly sent nude pictures of himself to the woman, had previously left for Bill Simmons’ Ringer. Weinberger was first placed on administrative leave before being fired by The Ringer.

