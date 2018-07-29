'Transparent' Season 5 confirmed by Amazon, won't reveal Jeffrey Tambor's exit details

The fifth and final season of "Transparent" is a go at Amazon.

"We are planning a season five of the show," Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke confirmed Saturday at the summer Television Critics Association press tour. Creator Jill Soloway had said as much back in May when the future of the Amazon series was put into question following Jeffrey Tambor's exit.

"We are planning a season five of the show. What form it takes, we haven’t quite announced yet," Salke revealed. "We know exactly what it is creatively. We were just with Jill this week. Jill came in with what she’s excited about beyond 'Transparent' and I think you can stay tuned in the next week or two to hear more about what that is, but it’s something we’re very excited about."

"And so, all good," she continued. "We’re going to give 'Transparent' fans the closure that they have longed for and do what’s right by those fans. We would only want to behave that way. We’re very excited about what she’s come up with creatively.”

It remains unclear how Tambor's character, Moira Pfefferman, will be written out of the show. When asked about specifics about how Soloway and the writers are treating Tambor's absence in the upcoming fifth season, Salke remained coy about details.

"I really can’t, I wish I could," Salke said. "I was going to try to accelerate some news about this but we couldn’t get it done in time. I really want Jill to own that space and talk about what she’s doing there, and what her next step is. I really want her to drive that."

In February, Amazon confirmed to ET that Tambor would not be returning to "Transparent" after he was accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant, Van Barnes, and his co-star, Trace Lysette. Tambor released a statement to ET soon after, expressing his disappointment in the streaming service and Soloway for the decision.

"I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me. I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates," Tambor's statement read. "In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set."

"As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy," he said. "That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

Soloway issued a statement in February that read in part, "I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on 'Transparent' is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires."

After the accusations against Tambor surfaced in November, Amazon initiated an investigation. A couple weeks later, Tambor publicly denied the allegations and told ET in a statement that "playing Maura Pfefferman on 'Transparent' has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago."