Meghan Markle and Prince Harry double date with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in London, reports say

Following their London engagement, Priyanka Chopra celebrated the news by introducing Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to her new fiance, Nick Jonas, according to Us Weekly.

A source revealed to the outlet that the "Jealous" singer met the royal couple with Chopra at their home in Oxfordshire, England shortly after Jonas asked the "Quantico" star for her hand.

According to E! News, the former "Suits" star is reportedly "very excited" about the news of her friend's engagement.

"Everyone is very happy and they are definitely a great match," an insider told E! News.

Jonas and Chopra were first seen together shortly after Chopra flew across the pond to attend Markle's wedding to Prince Harry at Britain's Windsor Castle. The 36-year-old shared several photos from the royal wedding but didn't seem to have a special date with her.

Jonas, 25, nearly 10 years Chopra's junior, proposed to his girlfriend of two months last week during the actress' birthday celebration in London, according to People.

The outlet also reported that the “Jealous” singer shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in New York City to shop for the engagement bling.

A day before Chopra's birthday, on July 17, she and her new fiance were spotted in London enjoying a meal with Nick’s older brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, "Game of Thrones" actress, Sophie Turner.

Since May, the TV star and crooner were spotted on dates in New York City and Los Angeles. Chopra attended Jonas’ cousin’s wedding on June 9 where she met his family, People reported. Jonas then reportedly traveled to India to meet the star’s mother last month.

Fox New's Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.