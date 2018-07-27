Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra engaged just 2 months after they started dating: report

Singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged after just two months of dating.

Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 36, reportedly got engaged last week during the “Baywatch” actress' birthday celebration in London, a source told People. The “Jealous” singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in New York City to buy the ring, the source said.

“They are so happy,” the source said of the couple. The source said Jonas was “very serious” about Chopra.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” the source continued.

On Thursday, Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the forthcoming Indian film “Bharat,” confirmed Chopra had left the project in a mysterious tweet.

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of Bharat and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her. Team Bharat wishes Priyanka Chopra loads of love of happiness for life,” he tweeted.

An insider told People the two met last year and kept in touch after “hitting it off.” Since May, the “Quantico” star and crooner were spotted on dates in New York City and Los Angeles. Chopra attended Jonas’ cousin’s wedding on June 9 where she met his family, People reported. Jonas reportedly traveled to India to meet the star’s mother last month.

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for another Jonas brother, too.

In October 2017, older borther Joe Jonas, 28, announced he and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner were engaged.