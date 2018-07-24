'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans pulls out gun with son in car while on MTV show

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans was seen getting into a heated road rage incident and pulling out a gun while her son Jace was in the car, sparking backlash from viewers who slammed her parenting.

On Monday, "Teen Mom 2" fans watched as the mother of three pulled out a gun after being tailgated by another driver while her 8-year-old son was in the front seat beside her.

Her son's spot in the front seat angered some fans.

During the incident, Evans became frustrated after a driver in a white truck cut her off and then stopped short. She then slammed her breaks. While in the car the mom yelled, “Are you f---ing kidding me, dude? Oh my God."

The panicked reality star called 911 and told the police that her car “almost veered out of the road” due to the other driver. The screen then cut to black and MTV explained in text that the angry mom decided to follow the white truck after it had turned off the highway.

“If he tries to get out and hurt you, I can get out this nerf gun and whip him,” Jace told his mother.

Evans then took matters into her own hands and followed the driver to his house, where she called husband, David Eason.

“Now I’m in front of his house,” she told her husband as she continued to yell at the driver. “'I got three cameras in my car; they got the whole thing I just called the law on you, you were tailgating me, you dumba--.'”

As Evans began to leave the driver's property, she backed into his mailbox angering the driver once more. The driver then got back into his car and tried to block Evans from leaving.

“Dude, he just hit my car! Babe, he just hit my f---ing car!” she yelled at her husband, who was still on speakerphone.

The screen went black and text from MTV explained:"At this point, Jenelle pulled out her firearm."

Evans then unbuckled her seatbelt and pulled out a handgun, though she was not shown holding the gun on TV.

The mom then yelled at the driver and managed to get back onto the main road. But Evans didn't get far before being pulled over by the cops.

“Dude, please come, now I’m being pulled over because I called the cops and the guy called the cops,” she cried to an MTV producer whom she had called to explain the incident to.

Evans' road rage incident took place back in May. The reality star made a 911 call while in Bolivia, N.C., claiming that she was being tailgated by a male driver. But the male driver, who Evans claimed was following her, thought differently about the incident.

According to the police report obtained by People, the male driver alleged that the mom of three was “blocking traffic” so he attempted to “pass her on the inside like everyone else, and she flipped out.” He then described how Evans followed him to his house and ran over his mailbox.

He told the authorities that he wants Evans "stopped and charged." However, according to People, none of the drivers have been charged for the incident.

MTV viewers reacted harshly to the footage.

