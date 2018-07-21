Kensington Palace unveils new Prince George photo in honor of his fifth birthday

The Royal Family on Saturday released a cheery photo of Prince George in honor of his fifth birthday.

The boy’s parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, shared the photo on Kensington Palace’s Twitter account and thanked followers for the “lovely messages” they’ve received. Prince George was born on July 22, 2013.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages,” the tweet said.

Prince George, who is third in the line of succession to the British throne, is beaming in the photo as he sports a sharp, white-collared shirt with blue trim.

Earlier this month, Prince George was among the attendees of the baptism for his younger brother, Prince Louis. The third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton was christened July 9 at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace.

Fox News’ Frank Miles, Kaitlyn Schallhorn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.