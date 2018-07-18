Expand / Collapse search
'Charlie's Angels' star Cheryl Ladd says she went through a 'dark' period while on the series: 'I needed help'

Cheryl Ladd reveals she went through a "dark" period while she was on the hit '70s series "Charlie's Angels."

Cheryl Ladd is opening up about her time on "Charlie's Angels."

During Wednesday's episode of "The Talk," Ladd applauded Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams—who reportedly checked herself into a mental health facility for depression earlier this week—before revealing that she too had a similar experience. 

“I'm just so proud that someone is speaking out like that, because when I was on 'Charlie’s Angels' early in my career, I had all this success but I was going through something really dark,” shared Ladd, 67, who had filled in for Farrah Fawcett on the hit '70s show.

“Nobody really knows about it, as a matter of fact I'm finally doing my memoirs and excited about telling all the parts of the story," "The Talk" co-host continued. "Because if in your life, you don't have the light and the dark you don't have a picture. And you have to remember that. And I went for help and I needed help.”

When asked by co-host Julie Chen if it was "hard" for her to get help, the actress responded, "It was."

"It was so private and because I had always been this really positive person when it all started to come toward me, I really struggled," she explained. "So I was really happy that I got help."

In 2016, Ladd told Fox News that her life had changed overnight after appearing on the action-adventure show. 

"It did. It most certainly did," she said at the time. "It was a wild ride. To go from scrapping for every job. I had work. I was a seven-year overnight success. I'd been in L.A. working constantly but I just didn't have that one that made it shoot through."

Recalled Ladd: "I always laugh because I used to think the week before anyone saw me on 'Charlie's Angels,' nobody cared what I ate, how I exercised, what clothes I wore."

"Nobody was interested and the minute I was on 'Charlie's Angels' everything I said was interesting."