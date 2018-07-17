Olivia Munn recreates Meghan Markle's old Buckingham Palace 'tourist' photos

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — and Olivia Munn's copycat photos of a teenage Meghan Markle may prove just that.

Munn’s friend, Matthew Hoffman, posed for an Instagram picture with the “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress in front of London's Buckingham Palace on Monday.

“🇬🇧 Tourists” he captioned the photo, tagging Munn’s Instagram account in the caption.

🇬🇧 Tourists @oliviamunn A post shared by Matthew Hoffman (@matthewhoffman.tv) on Jul 16, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

He also included a 1996 photo of a young Markle posing similarly with the royal residence in the background.

The photo of the future Duchess of Sussex sitting next to pal Ninaki Priddy was taken when she was just 15 years old during a summer trip to Europe, according to the Daily Mail.

Other snaps included in Hoffman's post show him and Munn posing together, including on what appears to be a double-decker bus.

Munn later shared other images taken in the U.K. capital, including a group shot in front of the Victoria Memorial. Her Instagram gallery has garnered more than 17,000 likes as of Tuesday evening.

London ✔️ A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jul 16, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT

Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. A-list guests such as Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney were in attendance.

