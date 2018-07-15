Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Divorce

Matt Lauer's divorce from Annette Roque reportedly almost final

New York Post
Matt Lauer is reportedly almost finished with his divorce.

Matt Lauer is reportedly almost finished with his divorce.  (AP)

Matt Lauer’s divorce from wife Annette Roque is about to be finalized — and it’s going to cost him dearly, sources said.

The disgraced former “Today” host is in the final stages of a multimillion-dollar split from former model Roque, the mother of his three children, and a source tells Page Six that “the divorce is imminent. Matt is really just laying low at the moment. He plays golf and sees his friends . . . His focus has been on the kids, and he knows there’s nothing he can do apart from wait.”

Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC television network morning program "Today" arrives with his wife, Dutch model Annette Roque, at the DreamWorks studio party following the 72nd annual Academy Awards March 26 at Spago in Beverly Hills. The DreamWorks film "American Beauty" won five Academy Awards including Best Picture. FSP - RP2DRHXUHDAE

Matt Lauer's divorce from his wife Annette Roque is reportedly almost done.  (Reuters)

Lauer was on a $25 million-a-year contract before he was axed in a #MeToo scandal.

In April, he put his Manhattan apartment on the market for more than $7 million. Reps did not comment.

Lauer said in a statement after he was canned: “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I’m committed to beginning that effort . . . It is now my full-time job.”