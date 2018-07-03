Guy Pearce says disgraced 'L.A. Confidential' co-star Kevin Spacey was 'a handsy guy'

“Memento” star Guy Pearce said disgraced actor Kevin Spacey was “a handsy guy” while working together on the 1997 film “L.A. Confidential.”

“Interview” host Andrew Denton asked Pearce, 50, what it was like working with Spacey, News.com.au reported.

CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA DETAILS ROMANCE WITH ANT ANSTEAD: ‘I CAN SEE MYSELF GETTING MARRIED TO HIM

“Tough one to talk about at the moment. Amazing actor. Incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah... He’s a handsy guy,” the Australian actor told Denton.

The TV host remained quiet as Pearce continued, “Thankfully I was 29, and not 14.”

JESSIE JAMES DECKER GETS SLAMMED ON INSTAGRAM OVER HER DAUGHTER’S TAN

The audience gasped at Pearce’s comment.

Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct from more than a dozen people. “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp was the first to come forward in October 2017, alleging Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14 years old. In response, Spacey released a statement that said that he didn’t remember the encounter.

Spacey was fired from his lead role on the hit Netflix series “House of Cards” and written out of the show’s final season. He was also replaced in Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” by actor Christopher Plummer.

Despite the fallout, Spacey’s next film “Billionaire Boys Club” is slated to hit theaters in August.