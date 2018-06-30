Bill Maher, Ben Shapiro spar over civility

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher opened up a discussion on civility in a politically charged America with Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro on Friday night’s episode.

When liberal Maher questioned President Donald Trump’s level of civility, citing remarks about locking up Hillary Clinton, James Comey and journalists, conservative Shapiro countered that liberals seemed to care about civil behavior only “when it comes to Donald Trump.”

“This stuff pre-existed Donald Trump,” Shapiro argued.

Maher, who didn’t disagree, said: “I’m talking about the level of which it’s at.”

This month has seen a Virginia restaurant refuse to serve White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, citing morality and living up to “certain standards” as reasons why.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., also called for public harassment of Trump administration officials in response to the president's “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

But when Maher said Waters’ conduct was like “a mouse” compared to Trump’s being “an elephant,” Shapiro reminded the comedian that “it’s two elephants.”

“I needed 600 officers to protect me at Berkeley,” he said, referring to his speaking engagement last year at the liberal University of California campus, where protesters amassed against his appearance.

Earlier this week, Shapiro appeared on Fox News Channel's “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” where he discussed the surprise Democratic primary win by New York congressional candidate and Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over incumbent Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley.

"I think the next wave of Democrats are going to be much closer to Bernie Sanders-brand Democrats than even Nancy Pelosi-brand Democrats,” Shapiro said.