Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

British Royals

Queen Elizabeth II cancels appearance due to feeling 'under the weather'

Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth has canceled an royal appearance after announcing that she was feeling 'under the weather.'

Queen Elizabeth has canceled an royal appearance after announcing that she was feeling 'under the weather.'  (Reuters)

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and has cancelled a planned appearance.

The palace said in a Thursday statement that the 92-year-old monarch "is feeling under the weather" and will not attend a morning service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The service marks the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George.The queen has had a busy schedule in recent weeks, including appearances at the Royal Ascot horse show.