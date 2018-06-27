Demi Lovato is 'forever grateful' to supporters after new single 'Sober' drops: 'You are my light'

Demi Lovato says she is “forever grateful” to those who have been there for her on the heels of hinting in a new single that she relapsed.

“To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light,” Lovato explained in a Wednesday caption for a video she posted social media. “I am forever grateful.”

One line in her message -- “the ones who never left me” -- also appears on her new tune, “Sober,” which dropped on Thursday.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings in the chorus. “To the ones who never left me/We’ve been down this road before/I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

In the song, Lovato promises to get help and says it wasn’t her intention to relapse.

She posted a video of her performing the tune in Portugal on Monday, writing that she is "a new person with a new life."

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey," she wrote. "It will never be forgotten."

Lovato has previously opened up about her struggle with drug and alcohol addiction and an eating disorder.

She marked six years sober on March 15, celebrating the milestone with a “Self Love” T-shirt and a thank you message to fans.

"A huge part of my recovery was learning to love myself and to give back to others," she wrote at the time.



