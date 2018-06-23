Candace Cameron Bure shares throwback photos with husband for 22nd wedding anniversary

"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure has recently informed fans of a major marriage milestone.

On Friday, Cameron Bure took to Instagram to celebrate her 22nd wedding anniversary and shared a sweet message with her husband, Valeri Bure. The TV star shared three photos of the couple's 22-year marriage, with a detailed caption of the love over the years.

“Our second in-person date 1994, our wedding day 1996 and a few years later," the actress began her caption. "Happy 22nd Anniversary my love,” she wrote in the caption. “There really is something special about growing old together. I love you even more today than I did on our wedding day simply because I KNOW you, 24 years in the making.”

The mother of three added, “We’ve refined each other which only happens through sifting out the ugly to get to the beautiful. And while I don’t want the years to rush by, I’m looking forward to many more wrinkles and gray hair together. Because by then, only through your eyes will you still see me without them. I love you, baby.”

Back in March, Cameron Bure opened up about the secret to her 22-year marriage, crediting her long-lasting relationship to Jesus and the Bible.

“The reality is the glue for us is Jesus,” she told People Magazine. “It’s the Bible. You know, when there are arguments or we’re compromising and in ways, it’s always like, ‘Well, let’s just go back to the Bible.’ It’s the foundation for us. So it’s not about winning or losing. But doing this journey together.”

And while the couple has nothing but love for their three children, the actress said every now and then, the pair likes to take some time for themselves.

“I just came back from Switzerland two days ago with my husband,” Cameron Bure told People over the weekend. “We had a little five-day vacation, so that was wonderful. We do like to travel and get away from everything here at home in L.A., and from our kids, as much as we love them. We want alone time; you know what I mean? And our kids are older too.”

Despite the fact that her kids have grown up, Cameron Bure also said she and her husband believe in having a close relationship with her children so they feel comfortable with coming to them for advice.

“It’s so important to engage with your kids constantly. I talk with them nonstop from really kind of intense and deep conversations to the fluffy stuff and the day-to-day,” she said. “But it’s important to let them know that you’re there for them no matter what. As a mom, I’m always going to have an opinion, but not in a judgmental way, if that makes sense. I’m going to give my best advice as a mother, or my husband as a father. But we want to be open enough that they don’t feel scared to be able to talk to us.”

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.