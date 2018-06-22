'Storm Chasers' star Joel Taylor died of ecstasy overdose

The cause of death for Discovery Channel's "Storm Chasers" star Joel Taylor has been revealed.

On Friday, TMZ reported that the reality star died from an ecstasy overdose according to his toxicology results obtained by the outlet.

The Bureau of Forensic Sciences of Puerto Rico confirmed that the 38-year-old died of MDMA poisoning in addition to having traces of ketamine in his system.

The news of Taylor's sudden death broke back in January while the star was aboard the Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas cruise. TMZ originally reported that Taylor was found dead in his cabin and a cruise official told the outlet law enforcement officials were notified of the star's death when they docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

At the time, law enforcement said, "It appears the death could be an overdose and Joel Taylor was consuming controlled substances."

On the night of Taylor's death, "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John and Swedish DJ duo Galantis performed on the ship.

Guests on the cruise told TMZ a few people were arrested for drug possession at the port in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before the boat departed.

Taylor studied meteorology at the University of Oklahoma before becoming a driver with his friend and “Storm Chasers” co-star Reed Timmer and chasing storms in Oklahoma's Tornado Alley. Taylor starred on “Storm Chasers” from 2008 until it was canceled in 2012.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.